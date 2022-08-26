Australia, NZ dlrs ease but headed for strong weekly gains

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars struggled to sustain rallies on Friday, but were headed
for strong weekly gains, as traders awaited a speech from
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on its rate-hike
path.
The Aussie eased 0.2% on Friday to $0.6964, after
surging 1% overnight to as high as $0.6991. The currency was
heading for a weekly gain of 1.4% and is still some distance
away from its recent major support level of around $0.6860.
The New Zealand dollar fell by a larger 0.5% to
$0.6202, weighed by comments from the central bank governor
Adrian Orr made on Bloomberg Television that the softening in
retail sales was "a good signal that monetary policy is biting."
The kiwi was last up 0.5% for the week and has support at
the recent one-month low of $0.6157.
"Stronger commodity pricing and an improvement in risk
sentiment as measured by the VIX has supported AUD. The next big
move in AUD/USD will likely be guided by the USD's reaction to
Jackson Hole," said analysts at CBA.
Investors are eyeing Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole
symposium at 1400 GMT for any insight into how aggressively the
U.S. central bank still plans to raise interest rates.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were noncommittal
about the size of the interest rate increase they will approve
at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, but continued hammering the point
they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has
been squeezed from the economy.
Yields on Australian government bond futures eased. The
10-year yield fell 7 basis points to 3.608% from the
previous close, while the three-year yield dropped to
3.274%, compared with the previous close of 3.324%.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)