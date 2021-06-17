Australia, NZ dlrs find cold comfort in hot data after Fed shift

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars struggled to regain some ground on Thursday as
surprisingly strong domestic data softened only a little of the
blow from a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.
The Aussie edged up to $0.7626, from a nine-week
low of $0.7598, but was well short of Wednesday's top of
$0.7715. The break of chart support at $0.7645 was a bearish
development and risked a retreat to the 200-day moving average
at $0.7552.
The kiwi dollar fared somewhat better with a bounce to
$0.7088, from a nine-week trough of $0.7043, but again
was off Wednesday's $0.7155 high.
It was also perilously close to its 200-day moving average
at $0.7039 and a break could easily see it re-test the 2021 low
of $0.6944.
Both currencies had slid when the U.S. Federal Reserve
surprised by projecting possible rate hikes in 2023 and
confirmed it was discussing whether to taper bond buying.
The shift sent Treasury yields higher and lifted the U.S.
dollar across the board.
There was some relief in data showing New Zealand's economy
rebounded by a strong 1.6% in the first quarter driven by rising
household consumption and construction.
That was well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ)
forecast of a 0.6% fall and supported its projection for a rate
hike as early as the third quarter of 2022.
"Today's strong report, we may see expectations shift toward
an earlier lift-off rates than the Reserve Bank has scheduled,"
said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.
"If data continues to paint a healthy picture of the
economy, our May '22 hike start date looks increasingly likely."
That hit bonds hard, with 10-year yields jumping
15 basis points to 1.81%.
Australia also reported upbeat data as employment surged
115,200 in May, almost four times the market forecast. The
jobless rate fell to 5.1%, when analysts had expected a steady
outcome of 5.5%.
Such strength will challenge the Reserve Bank of Australia's
(RBA) position that a rate hike will not come until 2024, a
stance that was reaffirmed by RBA Governor Philip Lowe earlier
on Thursday.
"The labour market remains well ahead of the RBA's
expectations and wage pressures are likely to emerge sooner than
they expect," said Sean Langcake, a senior economist at BIS
Oxford Economics
"Notwithstanding Governor Lowe's relatively dovish comments
today, we expect the RBA will need to bring forward their plans
for a rate hike into 2023."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)