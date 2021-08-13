Australia, NZ dlrs flatline, might need RBNZ shock treatment

SYDNEY, August 13 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were busy going nowhere on Friday as recent tight ranges
showed no sign of ending, leaving kiwi bulls hoping for a rate
rise next week and the promise of more to break it loose.
The Aussie eased back to $0.7344, having stalled
short of resistance at the week's top of $0.7390. It was a
fraction lower on the week having spent the entire period
corralled in a half-cent band.
A breach of support at $0.7290 or resistance around $0.7426
is needed to break the deadlock.
The kiwi was dead flat on the week at $0.7007,
having also been confined to a cramped $0.6969/$0.7060 range.
Major support lies at $0.6882 with resistance at $0.7088.
The kiwi's captivity could end next week when the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to hike rates for the
first time since 2014, though so much is already priced in that
it might take a major surprise to move the market.
A rise of 25 basis points to 0.5% on Aug. 18 is fully priced
in and swaps even imply a one-in-four chance of 50 basis-point
increase.
"A 50 point move in one go would be very unusual –
especially on the upside – but not unprecedented," noted Michael
Gordon, Westpac's NZ economist. "We don't see this as the most
likely outcome."
The last time the RBNZ hiked by 50 basis points was in May
2000, though it has cut by as much or more since.
Gordon also believes the RBNZ will hike in October and
November, and will project rates of 2% by mid-2023.
"Raising interest rates now would put the RBNZ ahead of its
overseas peers by quite some margin," he added. "But that
reflects the unique circumstances that the RBNZ faces as
eliminating the spread of COVID has allowed the domestic economy
to build up a head of steam."
Yields on two-year bonds have already climbed to
their highs for this year at 1.02%, offering a plump premium to
U.S. bonds of 79 basis-points.
Australian debt, in contrast, trades 18 basis points below
two-year Treasuries at a meagre 0.05%. That
divergence has seen the Aussie decline steadily on the kiwi to
reach NZ$1.0425, near lows last seen in December.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) still insists it is
unlikely to increase the 0.1% cash rate until 2024 given
weakness in wage growth and core inflation.
While the market suspects it will move earlier, a rise to
0.25% is not priced in until November next year.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)