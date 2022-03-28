Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Australia, NZ dlrs gain lengthy trade advantage over yen, euro

03/28/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near multi-year peaks on the yen and euro on Tuesday as commodity prices looked set to remain high for an extended period, delivering a sustained export boost to the resource-heavy currencies.

That outlook represented a major terms of trade shock for Japan, which imports most of its resources, while the EU relies heavily on Russian energy.

"We see much of the recent run-up in commodity prices being maintained even in the event of some form of peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, with sanctions likely to remain in place for a long while," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

That could see the Aussie press on to 94/95 yen in the near term, before a pullback became a risk. The Aussie was already up at 92.60 yen, having surged almost 11% so far this month to a seven-year top of 94.30.

For its part, the euro hit a five-year low of A$1.4527 , having lost 5% this month.

Those gains helped keep the Aussie up at $0.7488, after topping out at $0.7540 overnight and just short of the high from last October at $0.7555.

The kiwi dollar did ease back a bit to $0.6900, having run into stiff resistance near the $0.7000 chart barrier.

Domestically, Australian data was upbeat with retail sales rising 1.8% in February to easily beat forecasts and point to a strong first quarter for household spending.

The government's 2022/23 budget due later Tuesday is expected to provide some more support for spending, though not too much lest it put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for an early hike in rates.

Market pricing on hikes has become ever more aggressive in recent weeks with futures implying a chance of a half-point move in June. Not only has the RBA not raised rates since 2010, it has not hiked by 50 basis points since early 2000.

The Budget is also expected to see a reduction in the government's borrowing needs for this year and next, though that will be cold comfort to a badly beaten bond market.

Yields on 10-year paper are now up a staggering 70 basis points for the month at 2.868% and near major chart levels at 2.94-2.99%.

New Zealand 10-year yields have risen 58 basis points this month to 3.35% and heights not seen since early 2017.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
