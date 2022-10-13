Australia, NZ dlrs get reprieve as markets scent UK U-turn

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars rallied on Friday as hopes for a respite in the
crisis wracking the UK gilt market boosted risk sentiment
globally and squeezed speculators out of crowded short
positions.
News that UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cut short a trip to
Washington to fly back to London fanned speculation the
government would U-turn on the recent mini-budget that did so
much damage to bonds and sentiment in general.
Share markets across Asia extended an early bounce in
reaction, and the safe-haven U.S. dollar gave back just a little
of its recent hefty gains.
Beijing also helped by promising stronger support for the
ailing Chinese economy, the single biggest user of Australian
commodities.
All of which lifted the Aussie 0.5% to $0.6332, and
away from a fresh 2-1/2 low of $0.6170 struck during a wild
session overnight. It was still down 0.5% on the week, however,
and vulnerable to a renewed slide as markets braced for ever
higher U.S. interest rates.
Likewise, the kiwi surfaced at $0.5668, having
dived as deep as $0.5512 at one stage overnight. That actually
left it 1.4% higher for the week thanks in part to having a
bigger rate cushion than its Antipodean cousin.
While the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked rates by
half a point to 3.5% this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) surprised by only delivering a quarter-point rise to 2.6%.
The slowdown in hikes is also in stark contrast to the
Federal Reserve. Markets are now wagering it will raise rates by
75 basis points in both November and December following a
red-hot reading on U.S. core inflation.
Indeed, investors seemed to suspect the Fed's likely
aggression would pressure the RBA to follow and futures shifted
to price in a peak for rates of 4.20% compared to 4.0% early
this week.
"We have extended our estimate of the end of the RBA
tightening cycle from February to March," said Bill Evans, chief
economist at Westpac. "We now expect 25 basis point moves in
November; December; February and March."
"If our down swing in inflation in 2023 does not appear to
be materialising - and that has to be a central risk - then we
expect that the RBA will have to raise the terminal rate even
further."
The divergence in RBNZ rates has seen the Aussie slide 1.6%
on the kiwi this week to NZ$1.1156, the biggest such
drop since March 2020.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)