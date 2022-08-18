Australia, NZ dlrs heading for weekly drubbing on global growth woe

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were heading for hefty weekly losses on Friday as
hawkish talk of higher U.S. interest rates lifted the U.S.
dollar broadly, while worries over China's economy undermined
commodities.
A sharp drop in the yuan added to the pressure as
the Aussie is often sold as a liquid proxy for the Chinese
currency, reflecting China's position as the largest buyer of
Australian resources.
That left the Aussie struggling at $0.6897, having
shed a steep 3.1% for the week so far in what would be the worst
performance in a year. Major support now looms at $0.6870 and a
break would risk a re-test of its July trough of $0.6683.
The kiwi was down at $0.6237, having shed 3.35% for
the week in the biggest loss since the onset of the pandemic in
March 2020. A breach of key support around $0.6215 could see it
retreat to at least $0.6150.
"Economic data and news we received this week have painted a
bleak picture of the Chinese economy," warned Carol Kong, a
senior currency strategist at CBA. "China is another major
reason, alongside significant central bank tightening, why we
expect a sharp slowdown in the global economy."
"The deteriorating Chinese and global growth outlook is a
negative for AUD/USD and could see the pair re-test its July low
near $0.67 in the coming month."
The slide in the kiwi came even after the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked cash rates by 50 basis points to 3% and
projected a peak for rates of at least 4%.
Markets have duly priced in a rate of 4%, while an inversion
of the yield curve points to a serious risk of recession and
eventual rate cuts by late 2023.
Australia's yield curve is still some way from inverting,
thanks in part to the continued strength of the local labour
market and consumer spending.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is considered certain to
raise its 1.85% cash rate in September, with the market leaning
toward another move of 50 basis points, and to surpass 3.0% by
Christmas.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)