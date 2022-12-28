Australia, NZ dlrs muted as angst of rate hike outlook weighs

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars were trying to find their footing on Thursday
after failing to sustain overnight gains, as concerns about the
global interest rate outlook outweighed optimism over China's
easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Amid a dearth of major market catalysts, the Aussie
was lying flat at $0.6741, having hit a two-week high of $0.6801
overnight, as bulls, back from the Christmas holidays, lifted
the currency amid initial optimism over China reopening its
borders.
However, it failed to break resistance at around 68 cents
and now has support around $0.6730.
The kiwi was up 0.2% at $0.6325, after climbing
0.6% overnight to as far as $0.6354, the highest level in six
sessions. It now has support at its 200-day moving average of
$0.6240.
Following China's removal of its quarantine rule for inbound
travellers beginning Jan. 8, countries such as the United
States, Japan and India said they would require COVID tests for
travellers from China as cases there spiked, overwhelming
hospitals.
"China may have provoked a rekindling of inflation
concerns," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at
Nomura.
"It looks like market participants recognise that the sharp
rise in COVID cases are not consistent with the resumption of
economic activity in China, but also that rate hikes priced in
by the U.S. market are insufficient."
Indeed, U.S. ten-year yields rose for the third
straight day to the highest since mid November.
In Australia, 10-year yields touched 4.064% on
Thursday, the highest since Oct. 25, leaving the yield premium
over Treasuries at 20.5 basis points, also the widest in two
months.
The futures market now suggests the Reserve Bank of
Australia might have to be more aggressive than previously
thought as investors priced in a higher peak rate of around 4%
by September next year, up from 3.6% just a week ago. They also
suspect the RBA would not be cutting rates until 2024.
