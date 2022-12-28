Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia, NZ dlrs muted as angst of rate hike outlook weighs

12/28/2022 | 10:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to find their footing on Thursday after failing to sustain overnight gains, as concerns about the global interest rate outlook outweighed optimism over China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid a dearth of major market catalysts, the Aussie was lying flat at $0.6741, having hit a two-week high of $0.6801 overnight, as bulls, back from the Christmas holidays, lifted the currency amid initial optimism over China reopening its borders.

However, it failed to break resistance at around 68 cents and now has support around $0.6730.

The kiwi was up 0.2% at $0.6325, after climbing 0.6% overnight to as far as $0.6354, the highest level in six sessions. It now has support at its 200-day moving average of $0.6240.

Following China's removal of its quarantine rule for inbound travellers beginning Jan. 8, countries such as the United States, Japan and India said they would require COVID tests for travellers from China as cases there spiked, overwhelming hospitals.

"China may have provoked a rekindling of inflation concerns," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.

"It looks like market participants recognise that the sharp rise in COVID cases are not consistent with the resumption of economic activity in China, but also that rate hikes priced in by the U.S. market are insufficient."

Indeed, U.S. ten-year yields rose for the third straight day to the highest since mid November.

In Australia, 10-year yields touched 4.064% on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 25, leaving the yield premium over Treasuries at 20.5 basis points, also the widest in two months.

The futures market now suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia might have to be more aggressive than previously thought as investors priced in a higher peak rate of around 4% by September next year, up from 3.6% just a week ago. They also suspect the RBA would not be cutting rates until 2024. (Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.67538 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.32% 948 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.20% 997 Delayed Quote.14.73%
Latest news "Economy"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28Indian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS