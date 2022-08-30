Australia, NZ dlrs pinned down as U.S. jobs data bolstered dollar

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars fought for a footing on Wednesday, as a robust U.S. job
openings report bolstered the U.S. dollar, fuelling bets that
the Federal Reserve might have to be more aggressive in taming
decades-high inflation.
The Aussie edged up 0.2% to $0.6871 but is headed
for a monthly loss of 1.7%, pinned down by recession fears and
lower commodity prices. It fell 0.7% overnight and now has
support at $0.6841, a six-week low.
The Kiwi also rose 0.2%, to $0.6139, having also
skidded 0.4% overnight. It is set to have slid 2.4% for the
month.
Better-than-expected China manufacturing PMI figures offered
some relief to the Aussie and Kiwi, which were battered by
strong U.S. job openings data overnight. Plunging commodity
prices also soured sentiment, with oil falling nearly $6 a
barrel and iron ore tumbling below $100.
The next big test for the Antipodeans is U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due on Friday. Markets may not like a strong
number if it supports the basis for continuation of aggressive
rate hikes, which could further boost the U.S. dollar.
Yields on Australian government bond futures slid on
Wednesday. The three-year yield edged 4 basis points
lower to 3.328%, while the 10-year yield <AU10YT=RR > dropped to
3.618% from the previous close of 3.638%.
The value of construction work done in Australia in the June
quarter fell by 3.8%, missing analysts' expectations for a gain
of 0.9%, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.
"On face value, today's data presents c.50bp downside to our
Q2 GDP tracking estimate (at 1.7% quarter-on-quarter), although
we are wary of the unusual volatility in the construction data
given weather-related disruptions," said analysts at Goldman
Sachs in a note to clients.
Markets are wagering that the Reserve Bank of Australia will
lift interest rates by another 50 basis points at its next
policy meeting, on Sept. 6, and that rates will peak around
3.85% in April or May next year.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Bradley Perrett)