Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia, NZ dlrs rebound as dollar drags, caution still dominates

12/18/2022 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded on Monday as investor moved out of the safe-haven greenback, although a week packed with central bank meetings has set the cautious tone for trading in the reminder of the year.

The Aussie rose 0.4% to $0.6716, after finishing last week down 1.6%, the biggest fall since mid-October. It faces resistance at the 21-day moving average at 0.6737 and 10-day MA at 0.6753.

The kiwi dollar gained 0.1% to $0.6385, having also fallen 0.5% last week. It is not too far away from its six-month high of $0.6513 hit last week, while facing resistance at 64 cents.

The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies on Monday, led lower by the strength in the Japanese yen, which rose 0.6% to 135.91 per dollar.

Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.

However, the correction of an almost 10% in the dollar index since late September might be nearing an end, given the hawkish attitude on interest rates from central banks, according to Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

"We continue to think that the conditions for a sustained drop in the dollar are not in place, and we expect a further leg up in the dollar in the first part of 2023," said Goltermann.

The Aussie failed to get a major boost from China pledging new support to its economy next year as investors seem more focused on the short-term economic and social fallouts from surging COVID cases after Beijing let go of the zero-COVID policy.

In an agenda setting meeting, President Xi Jinping and his senior officials on Friday pledged to shore up China's battered economy next year by stepping up policy adjustments to ensure key targets are hit. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.03% 91.322 Delayed Quote.9.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.33% 0.67053 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 165.807 Delayed Quote.6.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.21758 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 99.569 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73124 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.15% 12935.18 Real-time Quote.6.50%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 144.415 Delayed Quote.10.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.06047 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.646253 Delayed Quote.6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012087 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 86.841 Delayed Quote.10.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.63767 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.30% 136.172 Delayed Quote.18.78%
Latest news "Economy"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:05aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
12:04aU.S. House Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe to consider Trump criminal referral
RE
12:03aEU countries make final push for gas price cap deal this year
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS