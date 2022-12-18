Australia, NZ dlrs rebound as dollar drags, caution still dominates

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars rebounded on Monday as investor moved out of the
safe-haven greenback, although a week packed with central bank
meetings has set the cautious tone for trading in the reminder
of the year.
The Aussie rose 0.4% to $0.6716, after finishing
last week down 1.6%, the biggest fall since mid-October. It
faces resistance at the 21-day moving average at 0.6737 and
10-day MA at 0.6753.
The kiwi dollar gained 0.1% to $0.6385, having
also fallen 0.5% last week. It is not too far away from its
six-month high of $0.6513 hit last week, while facing resistance
at 64 cents.
The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of
currencies on Monday, led lower by the strength in the Japanese
yen, which rose 0.6% to 135.91 per dollar.
Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday that Prime Minister
Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation
target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint
statement with the central bank, potentially paving the way for
a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
However, the correction of an almost 10% in the dollar index
since late September might be nearing an end, given the hawkish
attitude on interest rates from central banks, according to
Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.
"We continue to think that the conditions for a sustained
drop in the dollar are not in place, and we expect a further leg
up in the dollar in the first part of 2023," said Goltermann.
The Aussie failed to get a major boost from China pledging
new support to its economy next year as investors seem more
focused on the short-term economic and social fallouts from
surging COVID cases after Beijing let go of the zero-COVID
policy.
In an agenda setting meeting, President Xi Jinping and his
senior officials on Friday pledged to shore up China's battered
economy next year by stepping up policy adjustments to ensure
key targets are hit.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)