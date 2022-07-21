Australia, NZ dlrs set for best week in months as inflation test looms

July 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars
were headed on Friday for their best week in several months,
buoyed by a more positive market mood and U.S. dollar softening,
with a retreat in U.S. rate hike expectations just as they are
building up in the Antipodes.
Both currencies slipped in the Asia session on Friday, but
were set for solid weekly gains. The Aussie was last
down 0.4% to $0.6908, a gain of 1.7% on the week - the best
since late May.
The kiwi also eased 0.4%, and last bought $0.6225,
but was looking to snap seven weeks without a meaningful rise.
The U.S. dollar had fallen overnight after the European
Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected, while
mixed U.S. data this week has had traders paring back
expectations for a super-size U.S. hike next week.
Data this week showed New Zealand inflation running at a
three-decade high. Australian consumer price data is due next
week and is expected to be hot.
"The question will be how high is it and whether it's
perceived to be enough to warrant a larger-than-50bp hike from
the RBA," analysts at ANZ said in a note.
Both National Australia Bank and Westpac on Friday raised
their forecasts for the eventual peak in Australia's benchmark
cash rate. NAB now expects it to peak at 2.85% by the end of the
year, while Westpac sees the peak at 3.35% by February next
year. Both previously forecast a peak of 2.6%.
Markets are pricing about a 15% chance of a 75 basis point
rate hike in August.
Bonds rose on Friday, following strong demand at auction,
but were set to end the week a little lower. Three-year futures
were down 10.5 ticks on the week to 96.735. Ten-year
futures were down 4.5 ticks on the week to 96.510.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Rae Wee in Singapore;
Editing by Kim Coghill)