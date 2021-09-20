Australia, NZ dlrs spooked by China worries ahead of Fed meeting

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were on track for their third straight session of losses
against the greenback on Monday as worries about China's economy
weighed on risk sentiment and commodity prices, and sent stock
prices tumbling.
The Australian dollar was down 0.44% at $0.7227,
having touched a 3-1/2-week low at $0.7220, continuing its
downward trend from a September peak of $0.7477.
It has fallen for three consecutive sessions as iron ore,
Australia's single biggest export earner, tumbles. Its 2021
trough of $0.7106 is its next significant support level.
The New Zealand dollar was off 0.12% at $0.7026,
also its third consecutive day of falls. The kiwi dollar has
immediate support in the $0.70/$0.6996 area with resistance
sitting tightly around $0.7118.
The commodity-sensitive currencies have been hit as Beijing
clamps down on major emitters and cuts output caps for steel
makers.
The currencies were also strained by U.S. dollar strength
ahead of at least a dozen central bank meetings this week,
headlined by the Federal Reserve. Looming default at indebted
Chinese developer China Evergrande added to the jitters.
"The USD could rise further post FOMC this week, although
locally the RBNZ speech on Tuesday morning could be NZD-positive
if it flags a 50 basis point hike to start the cycle in
October," Westpac strategists said in a client note.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hike rates in
October, amid stronger than expected GDP data and decreasing
COVID-19 infection numbers in Auckland, its largest city.
New Zealand bond prices were slightly lower
on Monday, sending New Zealand yields one to two basis points
higher across the curve.
Australian 10-year bond futures were little changed
at 98.665, equivalent to a yield of 1.33%. Three-year futures
were also little changed at 99.615.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)