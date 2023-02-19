Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia, NZ dlrs steady after bouncing off lows, RBNZ in focus

02/19/2023 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars found some footing on Monday after bouncing beyond key support levels as buyers piled back in and traders anticipated New Zealand's first rate hike of 2023 later in the week.

The Aussie was hovering at $0.6886, having recovered from a six-week trough of $0.6812 on Friday. It fell 0.6% last week, with major support at the 200-moving average of $0.6805.

The kiwi dollar was tracking at $0.6240, after plunging as low as $0.6194 - the weakest since early January. It has major support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6187.

"We expect the Aussie to find buyers on dips to near 0.6800 and for it to trend higher multi-week, with eventual gains after this correction to 0.72 and probably higher," said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac.

An expected stronger commitment to growth at China's National People's Congress session in March should also support the Australian dollar, he added.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday. Expected damage to New Zealand's economy from severe weather over the past three weeks has prompted financial markets to downgrade the outlook for interest rate rises.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the RBNZ should pause rates, given the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"The need to tighten aggressively from here has evaporated," he said. "Inflation is peaking at lower levels. And global inflation pressures are abating. Current circumstances warrant caution."

Markets, however, are still leaning towards a half-point hike to 4.75% this week, but they were less sure whether the RBNZ would stick to a projection that rates would peak as high as 5.5%. (Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.30% 0.92892 Delayed Quote.0.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 92.4 Delayed Quote.2.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.25% 1.10443 Delayed Quote.2.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.24% 0.63723 Delayed Quote.1.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.34% 0.68923 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.28% 1.74598 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.31% 1.076496 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.31% 1.55032 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.26% 0.017546 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.62401 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.35% 1.450894 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Latest news "Economy"
12:40aDollar steady as robust U.S. data keep Fed hawks in control
RE
12:40aThai banks' bad loans slow to 2.73% of lending at December-end -central bank
RE
12:39aOil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook
RE
12:36aRussia's war on Ukraine latest: Zelenskiy says Russia suffers extraordinary losses
RE
12:34aIndonesia posts 2022 current account surplus on commodity boom
RE
12:33aMarketmind: Up, up and away
RE
12:30aNZ says cyclone damage could exceed $8 bln, announces emergency funding
RE
12:26aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises in-line with Asian peers as dollar rally cools
RE
12:24aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on China recovery hopes
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: European Shares May Rise -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta launches subscription service priced at $11.99 a month
2Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
3TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
4China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks
5U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg N..

HOT NEWS