Australia, NZ dlrs steady as high commodity prices, rising yields support

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were largely steady on Tuesday as sellers were held at
bay by higher commodity prices as well as on spiking bond yields
driven by bets that major central banks will tighten policy to
curb rising inflation.
The Aussie was a 0.01% lower at $0.7345, near the
three-week high it reached on Friday. It faces resistance in the
$0.7373 area and is supported around $0.7269.
The kiwi dollar was little changed at $0.6936. It
has support around $0.6876 and faces resistance at $0.6980.
Both currencies have been aided by a rally in commodity
prices as oil has jumped to multi-year highs, while coal and gas
prices soar amid energy shortages in China and Europe.
The global pricing pressure has fed investor concerns about
the risk of inflation, which in turn has led to growing
expectations for tighter monetary policy and pushed bond yields
sharply higher.
Yields on 10-year Australian government bonds
were trading up at 1.73%, the highest since May 20, having
jumped 44 basis points in the past six weeks. At 2.13%
, New Zealand yields were trading at their highest
since early 2019.
"The summer reopening dynamic is likely to fuel perceptions
of a strengthening economy, and so directional bias to higher
yields," said JPMorgan Australia and New Zealand economist Ben
Jarman, in a note to clients.
Australia's most populous state this week eased a nearly
four-month COVID-19 lockdown, brightening the outlook as
authorities shift their focus to rejuvenating the economy.
The optimism is putting pressure on the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) to tighten its extra-dovish monetary conditions
and hike interest rates from its record low of 0.1%, which has
dragged on the Australian dollar.
"Australian interest rate futures continue to bring forward
bets on rate hikes despite the RBA’s guidance that it will not
raise the cash rate before 2024," Commonwealth Bank of Australia
economist Kristina Clifton said in a note.
In New Zealand, the government on Tuesday reported a marked
improvement in its finances thanks to a surprisingly brisk
recovery for its economy, though a fresh coronavirus outbreak
has since clouded the outlook somewhat.
New Zealand's central bank last week raised rates for the
first time in seven years, underpinning the kiwi dollar.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)