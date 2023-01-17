Australia, NZ dlrs surge on yen as BOJ stays super easy

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars surged on a retreating yen on Wednesday after
the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stuck to its super-easy stimulus policy,
sending bond yields down globally.
The Aussie jumped 2.0% to 91.36 yen as some in the
market had wagered the BOJ would back down on its policy given
recent huge selling pressure in the Japanese bond market.
Instead, the central bank said it would make large scale
purchases to maintain its -0.5% to +0.5% range for 10-year JGB
yields and smooth out the yield curve overall.
However, 10-year yields were still trading up at 0.51% after
the decision, suggesting sellers were undeterred and would
continue to pressure the ceiling in the belief the policy will
have to be abandoned at some stage.
"The policy looks increasingly unsustainable," said Marcel
Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics. "The Bank (of
Japan) bought a record amount of bonds in December and is on
track to buy yet another record amount this month."
"Indeed, the aim of improving market functioning by
widening the tolerance band hasn't been met," he said. "It
supports our view that yield curve control will be abandoned
once a new governor takes over in April."
For now, the BOJ's commitment to keeping yields down was a
relief to global bond markets and Australian 10-year bond yields
fell 8 basis points to 3.57%.
With all the action in the yen, the Aussie was little
changed against the U.S. dollar at $0.6985, having
found support around $0.6930 overnight. Resistance lies at its
recent five-month top of $0.7019 and an August top of $0.7136.
The kiwi dollar was a shade firmer at $0.6436,
after touching a five-week high of $0.6458. Major resistance
stands at a December peak of $0.6513.
The main domestic event of the week will be Australian data
on the labour market due on Thursday, where employment is seen
rising a solid 22,500 to keep the jobless rate near its lowest
in half a century at 3.4%.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom hogue)