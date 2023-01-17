Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia, NZ dlrs surge on yen as BOJ stays super easy

01/17/2023 | 10:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars surged on a retreating yen on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stuck to its super-easy stimulus policy, sending bond yields down globally.

The Aussie jumped 2.0% to 91.36 yen as some in the market had wagered the BOJ would back down on its policy given recent huge selling pressure in the Japanese bond market.

Instead, the central bank said it would make large scale purchases to maintain its -0.5% to +0.5% range for 10-year JGB yields and smooth out the yield curve overall.

However, 10-year yields were still trading up at 0.51% after the decision, suggesting sellers were undeterred and would continue to pressure the ceiling in the belief the policy will have to be abandoned at some stage.

"The policy looks increasingly unsustainable," said Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics. "The Bank (of Japan) bought a record amount of bonds in December and is on track to buy yet another record amount this month."

"Indeed, the aim of improving market functioning by widening the tolerance band hasn't been met," he said. "It supports our view that yield curve control will be abandoned once a new governor takes over in April."

For now, the BOJ's commitment to keeping yields down was a relief to global bond markets and Australian 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points to 3.57%.

With all the action in the yen, the Aussie was little changed against the U.S. dollar at $0.6985, having found support around $0.6930 overnight. Resistance lies at its recent five-month top of $0.7019 and an August top of $0.7136.

The kiwi dollar was a shade firmer at $0.6436, after touching a five-week high of $0.6458. Major resistance stands at a December peak of $0.6513.

The main domestic event of the week will be Australian data on the labour market due on Thursday, where employment is seen rising a solid 22,500 to keep the jobless rate near its lowest in half a century at 3.4%. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 2.45% 91.83 Delayed Quote.0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.6993 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 2.36% 161.311 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.2282 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 2.47% 98.164 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 2.21% 141.503 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.07742 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 2.14% 1.607174 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012227 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -2.18% 0.7028 Delayed Quote.2.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 2.68% 84.741 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.64523 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 2.38% 131.33 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Economy"
12:07aU.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks
RE
12:04aChina issues third warning against speculation in iron ore
RE
12:03aChina stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
RE
01/17INDIA RUPEE-Rupee held in narrow range after Bank of Japan policy surprise
RE
01/17Millions of Chinese workers on the move ahead of Friday travel peak
RE
01/17INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip, tracking U.S. peers after Bank of Japan policy decision
RE
01/17U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues
RE
01/17Malaysia's Dec exports rise 6% on-year, below forecast
RE
01/17BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
RE
01/17Iron ore futures rise over increased trading volumes on bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF, Eramet to finalise partnership for Indonesia nickel smelter -Indo..
2Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 20..
3INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers
4Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends
5Surge Battery Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS