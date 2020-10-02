Australia, NZ dlrs trip after Trump tests COVID-19 positive

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars slipped on Friday and bonds jumped as risk appetite
soured after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for
COVID-19, though the two currencies were still set for weekly
gains
The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for risk, was
last off 0.65% at $0.7135, with losses accelerating after
confirmation that Trump and Melania were in quarantine.
Trump said on Twitter that he and his wife tested positive
for coronavirus after Hope Hicks, a senior advisor who recently
traveled with the president, contracted the disease.
Analysts said the outcome could cause a new wave of market
volatility ahead of the hotly-contested presidential election in
November.
"Will the next presidential townhall debate on the 15th now
take place? Seems this is Trump’s out if he wanted one," said
Chris Weston, Melbourne-based strategist at Pepperstone.
"What caught a lot of people’s attention was a 5% sell-off
in copper, though, and that had a lot of people talking... So,
watch the daily chart of copper, it could be very telling from
here and the idea of trading reflation. Fiscal is key for that."
The Aussie is also directly correlated with commodity prices
as the country's top exports include iron ore, coal and metals.
For the week, the Aussie is still up 1.6%.
The New Zealand dollar was last off 0.5% at
$0.6619. For the week, it was up 1.1%, paring some of the 3.1%
loss from the previous week.
New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields
about 3 basis points lower across the long-end of the curve.
Australian government bond futures jumped, with the
three-year bond contract up 2 ticks at 99.79. The
10-year contract surged 7 ticks to 99.175.
