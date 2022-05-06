Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia, NZ dollars all out of luck as markets nosedive

05/06/2022 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were left reeling on Friday, having suffered stunning reversals overnight when global markets took a nosedive and funds swept back into the arms of the U.S. dollar.

A crestfallen Aussie found itself back at $0.7110, after a 2% dive overnight erased all of Wednesday's hefty gains. Both the fall and the previous rally were among the biggest daily moves in years, testifying to the extreme volatility.

The retreat left its 200-day moving average intact at $0.7284 and puts the recent three-month low of $0.7030 at risk.

The kiwi also slid 2%, hitting a two-year trough of $0.6395 and wiping out all of the week's gains. It was last at $0.6422, not far from major support at $0.6375.

Wall Street's sudden swoon appeared to have no obvious reason, spurring talk of possible forced liquidation by funds in distress.

A pop higher in Treasury yields also underpinned the U.S. dollar as markets wagered the Federal Reserve would have to hike even more aggressively to tame inflation.

A deeply gloomy outlook from the Bank of England also added to worries about a global recession as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and China lockdowns persist.

"The now high probability China's zero-covid strategy will persist and that the EU is set to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports, are shifts in the global macro landscape necessitating downward revisions to AUD, NZD and EUR," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"We now see AUD/USD tracking largely inside a $0.70 to $0.75 range through year-end, but with a high risk of forays below $0.70 to as low as $0.67."

The prospect of more rate rises at home offered little support with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) seen far behind the Fed on tightening.

The RBA on Friday sharply raised its forecasts for core inflation, with no return to its 2-3% target band envisaged until 2024 even assuming a series of rate rises.

Markets are priced for another quarter-point hike to 0.6% in June and a hike each month to near 3% by year end. That would be one of the most aggressive tightening cycles on record and a major shock to the domestic economy.

The hawkish outlook saw three-year bond futures sink 33 ticks for the week to 96.815 and reach lows not seen since mid-2012. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aEXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
12:37aANALYSIS : Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end
RE
12:33aWheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns
RE
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped
DJ
12:18aWrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets
RE
12:17aShanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aU.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
2MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing
3Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its p..
4IDT Corporation Postpones Spinoff of net2phone
5Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

HOT NEWS