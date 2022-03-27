Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen

03/27/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their meteoric ascent on the yen on Monday, as the Bank of Japan acted to keep domestic bond yields near zero even as Antipodean yields surged to multi-year peaks.

The BOJ's offer to buy as much bonds as needed to keep yields down bucked the trend toward tightening in most of the rest of the developed world.

The gulf in yields has seen funds flood out of the yen in search of higher returns, lifting the Aussie to its highest since mid-2015 at 92.52 yen. The Aussie was now up 10.5% for the month in its best performance in a decade.

The flow of cash combined with high commodity prices to also get the Aussie up to $0.7519, a gain on the month so far of 3.5%. Next stop is the high from last October at $0.7555.

The kiwi dollar was not far behind with a rise of 9.7% on the month to 85.44 yen. It reached $0.6950 on the U.S. dollar for a gain of 2.6%.

Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, argues there is a major re-rating of AUDJPY underway to reflect the diverging outlooks for rates and the terms of trade.

While markets see no move at all in Japanese rates for years, they imply Australian rates will rise from 0.1% to at least 1.75% this year and to near 3% by the middle of next.

Australian 10-year bond yields have risen almost 70 basis points this month alone to reach 2.86%, while Japanese yields stayed around 0.24%.

At the same time, supply disruptions are expected to keep the price of Australian commodities high for an extended period, a major drag for Japan which is a net importer of resources.

This in turn had seen Australia turn decades of current account deficit into a run of surpluses.

"Australia is now running an underlying narrow basic balance approaching 5% of GDP, while Japan's narrow basic balance is seen shrinking to near zero at current energy prices," said Ruskin, referring to the combined balance on the current and capital accounts.

"An Aussie re-rating is then warranted on the external accounts alone. Welcome AUD/JPY to this brave new world." (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.78% 92.607 Delayed Quote.9.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.75272 Delayed Quote.3.47%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.48% 161.816 Delayed Quote.3.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.62% 98.494 Delayed Quote.7.43%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.02% 11.658 Delayed Quote.5.81%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.38% 134.756 Delayed Quote.2.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.65% 1.612877 Delayed Quote.3.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.38% 0.7588 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.55% 85.504 Delayed Quote.8.12%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.64% 123.03 Delayed Quote.6.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aShanghai suspends land sales citing COVID measures
RE
12:16aUN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares slip for fourth day; PVR, INOX soar on merger
RE
03/27Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen
RE
03/27Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down
RE
03/27Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down
RE
03/27'CODA' wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars
RE
03/27'CODA' wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars
RE
03/27BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history
2Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal -..
3Ukraine willing to be neutral, says Russia wants to split nation
4Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources
5Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen

HOT NEWS