Australia, NZ dollars edge higher, odds narrow on RBNZ hike

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were a little firmer on Thursday after a slight cooling
in U.S. inflation restrained the greenback, while a high reading
for domestic inflation expectations underpinned the kiwi.
The Aussie dollar stood at $0.7363, after bouncing
from a low of $0.7316 early in the week, which now acts as chart
support. Resistance lies at $0.7390 and $0.7415 and a break
above $0.7427 is needed to improve the technical background.
The kiwi dollar held at $0.7038 having risen 0.5%
overnight and away from the week's trough of $0.6969. It faces
resistance at $0.7060 and $0.7088.
A closely-watched survey of inflation expectations from the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) showed a sharp rise on a
one-year horizon to 3.02%, from 1.87%. That was the highest
reading since 2010, but mainly reflected an already reported
jump in consumer prices.
Inflation expectations for two years out firmed to 2.27%,
from 2.05%, the highest since 2014 and another reason the RBNZ
might decide to raise its 0.25% cash rate (OCR) at a policy
meeting next week. The central banks aims to keep inflation in a
1-3% band with a central target of 2%.
However, longer term expectations for five and 10 years did
remain anchored at 2.0%, suggesting less need for an aggressive
half point hike in rates.
Markets are fully priced for a rise to 0.5%, and imply
around a 27% chance of a larger move to 0.75%.
A surprisingly strong economic recovery, rapidly falling
unemployment and a red-hot housing market have all combined to
set the stage for an unwinding of stimulus by the RBNZ.
Home prices were up 25% on a year ago in July at a record
peak after months of torrid growth.
"The heat from the housing market is getting a little too
hot to handle," said Jeremy Couchman, a senior economist at
Kiwibank.
"High-risk debt continues to build so financial stability
concerns have pushed the RBNZ to act," he added. "The RBNZ is
set to deliver the first in a series of rate hikes next week and
macro-prudential policy is being tightened further."
In Australia, the economy has been undermined by the spread
of the Delta variant, which triggered a lockdown in the capital
of Canberra on Thursday, the first in more than a year.
The spread of lockdowns has made policy tightening in
Australia a distant prospect and pulled 10-year bond yields
down to 15 basis points below U.S. yields at 1.20%.
