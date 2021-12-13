Australia, NZ dollars fall on Omicron concerns

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars fell on Tuesday against the greenback, on fresh concerns
about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, hurting
sentiment and risk-sensitive currencies.
The Aussie, a proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.55% to $0.7096
, the lowest since Dec. 7. It faces resistance at about
$0.718 and has immediate support around $0.705, before facing
its recent yearly low of $0.699.
The kiwi was likewise 0.16% lower at $0.6740,
before touching a yearly low of $0.6735.
Uncertainty about the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled
investors who sought the safety of haven assets like the U.S.
dollar and bonds, which also benefited from expectations of a
hawkish Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Stocks across Asia fell as health authorities in China fight
the spread of Omicron, while Britain reported the first death
from the variant.
"We still see a risk, albeit fading, that AUD again dips
below 0.70 if news about Omicron is negative," said Commonwealth
Bank strategists in a note to clients. "A hawkish FOMC policy
meeting can weigh on AUD later in the week."
The Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday it will wrap up
its bond buying stimulus sooner than previously communicated,
potentially setting up earlier interest rate increases next
year.
Both Australian and New Zealand bonds made gains, with
10-year yields of Australian government bonds
trading 7 basis points lower to 1.546%, while three-year yields
fell five basis points to 0.856%, a weekly low.
New Zealand bonds were also higher, pushing
yields between three and four basis points lower across the
curve.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)