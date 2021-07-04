Australia, NZ dollars feel the strain before RBA meets on stimulus

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were struggling to keep a rally alive on Monday, as
tension mounted ahead of an Australian central bank policy
meeting which could see a course change in its massive stimulus
programme.
The Aussie was hanging on at $0.7515, after
bouncing from a seven-month low of $0.7445 hit on Friday.
The temporary break of support around $0.7480 still left the
technical background bearish and the currency needed to regain
the 200-day moving average at $0.7571 to be on firmer footing.
The kiwi dollar was also looking vulnerable at $0.7020
, having dived as deep as $0.6947 on Friday. It did
avoid a breach of the 2021 trough at $0.6923 but needs to get
above major $0.7056 resistance for bulls to breathe easier.
Both won a reprieve on Friday when U.S. payrolls data proved
upbeat, but not so strong as to risk bringing forward the day
when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its asset buying.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to tinker
with its own stimulus programme at a policy meeting on Tuesday,
but likely remain doggedly dovish overall given the latest spate
of coronavirus lockdowns in the country.
"The COVID developments since the board last met suggest a
dovish tone from this week’s board meeting despite a likely
shift away from extreme policy settings," said Su-Lin Ong, head
of Australian fixed income strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
She, like most of the market, assume the central bank will
not shift its three-year bond target to November 2024, from the
current April 2024 line, but will announce another round of bond
buying in some form or other.
The market is already priced for no extension in the yield
curve target with the September three-year bond future
trading at 99.585, compared with the June contract's close of
99.846.
Investors have also priced in a risk of a first rate hike by
late 2022, while the RBA has been saying a move was unlikely
before 2024. If the central bank were to drop 2024 from its
statement, that would be taken as a green light for an earlier
hike.
Data out on Monday showed the labour market was proving
resilient in the face of the lockdowns, with job ads extending a
record-breaking run in June.
"The Australian, and global, experience suggests that the
lockdowns should prove a temporary hit to activity despite
wreaking some havoc in the high-frequency data," Ong said.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)