Australia, NZ dollars rebound amid China rally

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars rebounded on Tuesday as risk appetite recovered
somewhat from the hit caused by COVID protests in China,
although the upward momentum could peter out ahead of a speech
by Federal Reserve Chair Powell.
The Aussie - a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan -
rose 0.7% to $0.6704, after tumbling 1.5% overnight to as low as
$0.6642. Resistance is at around 68 cents and it has support
around 66 cents.
The kiwi dollar also gained 0.7% to $0.6204, having
also lost 1.4% overnight to as far as $0.6156.
Risk sentiment improved, as Chinese stocks rallied
by almost 3% while the offshore yuan gained 0.7%, reversing
losses from the previous session.
China's health authorities will hold a press conference at 3
p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday about COVID prevention
measures, which could fuel optimism that some tweaks to COVID
curbs may be on the way.
China's securities regulator on Monday lifted a ban on
equity refinancing for listed property firms, in the latest
support measure for the embattled real estate sector, sending
property shares sharply higher.
"Recent experience suggests AUD may again look through the
negative COVID situation in China and recover its losses," said
Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA.
"However, there is a risk stronger U.S. economic data or a
hawkish speech by FOMC chair Powell pushes the USD up and pulls
the AUD down this week."
Traders are looking to the comments from Fed Chair Jerome
Powell on Wednesday for any new signals on further tightening.
Sentiment also soured when Richmond Fed President Thomas
Barkin became the latest official to douse speculation the
central bank would reverse course on interest rates relatively
quickly next year.
The Fed is expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis
points when it meets on Dec. 13-14.
Australian government bond yields rose slightly. Yields on
10-year bonds edged 5 basis points higher to 3.598%,
leaving the spread over the Treasuries at minus 11 basis points.
Yields on three-year bonds rose 2 bps to 3.245%.
