Australia, NZ dollars skid as yen surges on BOJ policy shift

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars tumbled against a surging yen on Tuesday after
the Bank of Japan widened a key trading band for bond yields, a
surprise shift that was taken as hawkish by markets.
The Aussie slid 2.9% to a seven-month trough of 89.30 yen
, while the kiwi also sank 2.5% to the lowest since
mid-November at 84.34 yen.
The yen jumped after the BOJ announced plans to increase its
purchases of 10-year bonds but also widened the band for yields
to +/-50 basis points, from +/-25 basis points.
Investors took that as a possible first step toward scaling
back the bank's super-easy Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy,
slugging bond markets across the globe.
"I think the move was certainly unexpected, to say the
least," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA.
"Dollar/yen just sold off sharply on the back of the YCC
revision, and I think that does pave the way for a full
abandonment of the YCC programme, and probably a pivot from the
ultra-dovish monetary policy stance in the future."
"If markets interpret today's revision as a signal that they
would increase their policy interest rate later in 2023, that
would mean more selling in dollar/yen in the coming weeks."
With all the action in the yen, the Aussie was left flat at
$0.6690, having survived a test of $0.6670/77 support
overnight. It remains well short of last week's three-month peak
of $0.6893, which now stands as formidable resistance.
The kiwi dollar edged down to $0.6347, and looked
in danger of breaching support at $0.6321.
Bond markets took the BOJ surprise badly, with Australian
10-year yields jumping 25 basis points to 3.77% as
investors fretted that one of the last sources of super-cheap
liquidity might start drying up.
The prospect of an eventual tightening in Japanese policy
also led futures to nudge up the possible peak for Australia's
cash rate by 12 basis points to 3.88%.
Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December
policy meeting out on Tuesday showed its board considered
pausing its hikes but decided the case for a quarter-point hike
to 3.1% was stronger.
"Based on the analysis in the Minutes, it will set the
scene for hikes in both February and March," said Bill Evans,
chief economist at Westpac.
"The May meeting will also be confronted with uncomfortably
high inflation for the March quarter and a central bank that is
observing tight labour markets and rising wages pressures."
He expects the RBA to finally go on hold in June as evidence
builds that the economy is slowing.
