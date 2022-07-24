Australia, NZ dollars slip ahead of CPI data and Fed meeting

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars fell on Monday, retreating from one-month highs,
as worries about the global economic outlook outweighed
expectations that a hot Australian inflation reading this week
could steepen interest rate hikes.
The Aussie was down 0.53% to $0.6887, off Friday's
high of $0.6976 but comfortably above its two-year trough of
$0.6682 hit earlier in July.
Meanwhile, the kiwi was trading at $0.6221, about
0.5% lower from Friday's close of $0.6253.
Key economic data on the domestic and global front are
likely to set the tone, with Australia's second-quarter consumer
inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision on
Wednesday the headliners.
Economists polled by Reuters see Australia's Q2 year-on-year
headline inflation hitting 6.3%, the highest since 1990. Meeting
or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up rate hike
expectations.
Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at ANZ, sees Q2 inflation
accelerating to 6.6% year-on-year, and expects the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) to take the cash rate target to a restrictive
setting of 3.35% by late 2022, more than 12 months earlier than
ANZ's previous forecast.
"This reflects the strong momentum in the labour market and
the clear rise in inflation," he said.
On Friday, Westpac and National Australia Bank raised
predictions for Australia's benchmark cash rate, on the back of
surging inflation and a tight labour market.
A 75 basis-point (bp) RBA hike is priced in for August.
Markets have also fully priced in a 75 basis-point rate hike
by the Fed, with a 9.4% chance of a jumbo 100 bp increase and
investors have been cautious in the lead-up - especially after
weak U.S. and European data on Friday stoked growth fears.
Bonds rallied on Monday, with three-year Aussie government
bond futures up 10 ticks to 96.850 and ten-year futures
up 11 ticks to 96.630.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sonali Desai)