Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia, NZ dollars stall as clouds gather on growth

06/23/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned down on Friday and set for modest weekly losses as growth worries and falling commodity prices kept a lid on investor optimism.

The Aussie rose 0.1% to $0.6903 on Friday, but it was down about 0.5% for the week and on course for a third weekly fall in a row.

Resistance is at the 10-day moving average at $0.6943 while near-term support is at the June 14 low at $0.6850.

The kiwi gained 0.2% to $0.6291, but is eyeing a fourth weekly loss in a row, with a fall of 0.4% this week. Major support lies at its recent low of $0.6197, but gains have been hard to come by.

Fear of a global recession has pushed down commodity prices and dampened expectations for interest rate rises on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

Copper, a bellwether for world growth, slid 3% in Shanghai and is down more than 7% for the week. Iron ore is also on the back foot.

"The global growth outlook is deteriorating rapidly as central banks jack up rates aggressively, the Fed enacts record quantitive tightening, and China remains in partial lockdown," analysts at Westpac said in a note.

"The 0.6750 level looks like the next obvious target for the Aussie (in the) near term."

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is due to speak on a panel with other central bank governors about the monetary policy and inflation in Zurich later today. He is expected to reaffirm the central bank's determination to tame rising inflation.

Australian government bond futures rallied. The 10-year yield dropped 13 basis points (bps) to 3.713%, quite a retreat from the 4.125% it hit last week.

The rally has narrowed the spread over Treasuries to 60 bps from a top around 90 basis points last week.

Three-year yields also fell, to 3.313% from a recent high of 3.767%, and bank bill futures have started paring back aggressive rate hike bets. (Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/23Shanghai's most-active nickel contract drops 7.5% to 164,260 yua…
RE
06/23Macau locks down some buildings as COVID infections creep up
RE
06/23U.S. Senate passes gun safety bill as Supreme Court knocks down handgun limits
RE
06/23UK PM Johnson's party loses previously safe parliamentary seat
RE
06/23Ukraine's EU candidacy will strengthen Europe as Russia threatens freedom - Zelenskiy
RE
06/23Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries
RE
06/23Australia, NZ dollars stall as clouds gather on growth
RE
06/23INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Higher
DJ
06/23UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose Wakefield at by-election
RE
06/23Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown- Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP : Landmark industry guide supports First Nations community engageme..
2European banks ace U.S. Fed's stress test, show strong capital levels
3OZ Minerals : Novamera and OZ Minerals enter into Memorandum of Underst..
4Gold set for second straight weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes
5Toyota, Subaru shares drop after EV recall announcements

HOT NEWS