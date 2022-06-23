Australia, NZ dollars stall as clouds gather on growth

June 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars
were pinned down on Friday and set for modest weekly losses as
growth worries and falling commodity prices kept a lid on
investor optimism.
The Aussie rose 0.1% to $0.6903 on Friday, but it was
down about 0.5% for the week and on course for a third weekly
fall in a row.
Resistance is at the 10-day moving average at $0.6943 while
near-term support is at the June 14 low at $0.6850.
The kiwi gained 0.2% to $0.6291, but is eyeing a
fourth weekly loss in a row, with a fall of 0.4% this week.
Major support lies at its recent low of $0.6197, but gains have
been hard to come by.
Fear of a global recession has pushed down commodity prices
and dampened expectations for interest rate rises on both sides
of the Tasman Sea.
Copper, a bellwether for world growth, slid 3% in Shanghai
and is down more than 7% for the week. Iron ore is also
on the back foot.
"The global growth outlook is deteriorating rapidly as
central banks jack up rates aggressively, the Fed enacts record
quantitive tightening, and China remains in partial lockdown,"
analysts at Westpac said in a note.
"The 0.6750 level looks like the next obvious target for the
Aussie (in the) near term."
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is due to
speak on a panel with other central bank governors about the
monetary policy and inflation in Zurich later today. He is
expected to reaffirm the central bank's determination to tame
rising inflation.
Australian government bond futures rallied. The 10-year
yield dropped 13 basis points (bps) to 3.713%, quite
a retreat from the 4.125% it hit last week.
The rally has narrowed the spread over Treasuries to 60 bps
from a top around 90 basis points last week.
Three-year yields also fell, to 3.313% from a
recent high of 3.767%, and bank bill futures have
started paring back aggressive rate hike bets.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; Editing by Bradley Perrett)