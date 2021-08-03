Australia, NZ dollars up slightly ahead of cenbank decisions

SYDNEY, August 3 (Reuters) - The Aussie and kiwi dollars
were trading slightly higher on Tuesday, ahead of the Reserve
Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision that is expected to
see its July bond tapering decision reversed due to ongoing
pandemic lockdowns.
The Australian dollar was up 0.03% at $0.7366 ahead
of the RBA's announcement, after falling as low as $0.7330 in
intraday trading the previous day. Its next test of support is
at the 8-month low of $0.7289 it reached on July 21, and has
resistance at $0.7421.
"The A$ remains in a 3 month downtrend," Westpac Banking
Group analysts said in a note. However, record profits and
dividend payment announcements were supportive of the
commodity-sensitive currency, despite lower iron ore prices in
recent weeks.
"The increasing spread of cases in New South Wales/extended
lockdowns, risks of RBA action today, rising U.S./China tension
and a likely further wave of strength in the U.S. dollar ...
should cap gains in the Australian dollar," the analysts said.
The New Zealand dollar was likewise a little higher
at $0.69935, as traders expect to see strong labour market data
on Wednesday that could pressure the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
to raise rates this month.
Given the strength of the New Zealand economy, the kiwi
should be poised to challenge resistance at around $0.70 in the
coming days, strategists said.
Meanwhile, New Zealand bonds fell at the short
end of the curve, pushing yields 2-to-4 basis points higher,
while 10-year yields were little changed at 0.1.55%.
Australian bonds were higher, pushing the yield on the
10-year government benchmark three basis point lower
at 1.150%. The three-year bond yield fell slightly to
0.24%.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)