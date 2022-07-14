Australia, New Zealand Aid Indonesia in Fight Against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand and Australia are providing assistance to Indonesia to battle an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that poses a threat to agriculture and livelihoods in the region.

Indonesia has reported that the disease--which causes severe illness in cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep and alpaca--has been detected in 20 provinces and has affected more than 310,000 cattle.

It is the first outbreak of foot-and-mouth in Indonesia since 1986. Economic losses for the country could reach US$6.6 billion a year, according to a situation report provided by International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

People, in rare cases, can suffer a mild infection. The disease has significant indirect effects on human health from trauma and loss of livelihoods. A 2001 outbreak of foot-and-mouth in the U.K. resulted in the culling of 10 million animals and economic costs of 10 billion pounds (US$11.83 billion).

Australia's government has agreed to provide 1.5 million Australian dollars (US$1.0 million) to Indonesia, which will fund at least 1 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccines following a formal request from Indonesian officials. Australia's agriculture minister on Thursday met with the head of Indonesia's disaster-management agency to discuss a response to the outbreak.

New Zealand's primary industries ministry said it had provided personal protective equipment to Indonesia to conduct biosecurity measures, as well as disinfectant, backpack sprayers and other tools. It also offered technical assistance.

Farming industries are economically significant in Australia and New Zealand and the two countries have strict border measures to minimize the chances of foot-and-mouth being transmitted.

New Zealand's government says the risk of a foot-and-mouth outbreak is low because of the country's remote location and border controls. Its contingency planning predicts that there would be 100,000 job losses and a 20% fall in the New Zealand dollar in the first year of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the country.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 2333ET