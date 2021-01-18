Australia, New Zealand dollars buoyed by risk-on mood

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were firmer on Tuesday, as investor sentiment turned
positive amidst renewed optimism that China will continue to
underpin growth in the region.
The Aussie rose 0.3% against the greenback to $0.7705
, loitering below the $0.78 resistance level at which it
has traded the last three sessions.
The kiwi dollar was also higher at $0.7134, but
remained under the $0.72 resistance level it set on Friday.
Both the kiwi and the Aussie, liquid proxies for risk, have
been tracking commodity prices, analysts said.
"Clearer signs that the A$ is topping can be seen in recent
price action with the likes of copper and zinc under more
pressure too as the last of the "Biden good news" appears to be
priced in for now," Westpac Banking Corp analysts said.
Data on Monday showed China's economy, the world's second
largest, picked up speed in the fourth quarter and was one of
the few to grow over 2020.
Expectations that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's first 100
days will be focused on rolling out coronavirus inoculations and
providing economic stimulus, could weaken the dollar in coming
days, they added.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analyst are
therefore looking "for signals to re-establish long positions"
in the New Zealand dollar.
Volumes were thin with little news flow and as markets
paused due to a U.S. holiday and ahead of president-elect Joe
Biden's Inauguration on Thursday.
New Zealand government bonds fell slightly,
sending yields about half a basis point higher across the curve.
Three-year bond futures were half a basis point
lower at 99.815, while yields on 10-year bonds were trading at
1.057%, having started the week at 1.031%.
Three-year cash yields were pinned at 0.12%, near
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target rate of 0.1%.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)