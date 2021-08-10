Australia, New Zealand dollars hurt by commodity prices, U.S. taper talk

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Australian and Kiwi dollars
eased on Tuesday, weighed down by lower commodity prices, while
signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering bond
purchases sooner weighed on risk-sensitive currencies.
The Australian dollar dropped 0.16% to $0.7316, as
business confidence data also showed recent coronavirus curbs
are taking a toll on the economy. New South Wales, the country's
most populous state, reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise
of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
That was the Aussie's lowest level since July 28 and near
its next support test around $0.7289 - its 2021 through.
The New Zealand dollar shed 0.31% to stand at a one-week low
of $0.6974, moving away from the one-month high of
$0.7088 hit on Aug. 4.
Gold fell to a more than four-month low on Monday as strong
U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of
the Federal Reserve's economic support measures. Iron ore prices
also extended losses on Tuesday.
On Monday, two Federal Reserve officials said that while the
labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is
already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for
the beginning of interest rate hikes.
A measure of Australian business conditions on Tuesday
showed business confidence worsened for a second month in July
as the coronavirus lockdowns took a heavy toll on service
industries.
The prospect of the Fed's reduced bond-buying, ongoing
lockdowns in Australia to contain the Delta variant of the
coronavirus, and weaker commodity prices would likely keep
risk-sensitive currencies under pressure.
"With Sydney's lockdown extending to the region, the current
lockdowns remain the dominant near term focus and driver of
market valuations," said rate strategists at Westpac in a note.
"Price action and clearly the economic risks remain stacked
to the downside."
Australian bond prices were slightly higher, pushing the
yield on the 10-year government benchmark one basis
point lower to 1.203%. The three-year bond yield was
little changed at 0.323%.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand bonds were a
little weaker, pushing yields one-to-two basis points higher in
the short-end of the curve, while yields were largely unchanged
at the longer-end.
(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)