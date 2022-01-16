Australia, New Zealand step up efforts to aid tsunami-hit Tonga

* New Zealand reconnaissance flight on way to Tonga
* Red Cross says scale of devastation could be immense
* UN on standby to offer support
* Ash clouds from eruption moving towards NZ, Australia
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New
Zealand dispatched surveillance flights on Monday to assess the
damage in Tonga, isolated from the rest of the world due to the
eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami and
blanketed the Pacific island with ash.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to provide
support for Tonga as early as possible but said the volcano ash
had hampered relief efforts.
"There's been a lot of challenges there with the ash cloud
and the disruption to communications and so we are working
together to get as much support to Tonga as we possibly can,"
Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday.
Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja said
initial reports suggested no mass casualties and that the
airport "appears to be in relatively good condition" but there
were "significant damage" to roads and bridges.
Seselja said Australia was liaising with the United States,
New Zealand, France and other countries to coordinate responses.
An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday,
triggering a tsunami on the shores of Tonga and cutting off
phone and internet lines for the entire island.
There are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga
as yet but communications are still limited and outlying costal
areas remain cut off.
Satellite images show some of the outlying islands are
submerged in water.
A U.K. woman has reportedly gone missing after she was
washed away, media reports said.
Angela Glover and her husband James, who own the Happy
Sailor Tattoo in Nuku'alofa, had gone to get their dogs when the
wave hit. James managed to hold onto a tree but his wife, who
also runs a dog rescue on the island, and their dogs were washed
away, New Zealand state broadcaster TVNZ reported. Several
social media posts from family and friends said she has still
not been found.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday
that the tsunami had a significant impact https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-pm-ardern-says-tonga-eruption-hugely-concerning-2022-01-15
on infrastructure.
Red Cross said it was mobilizing its regional network to
respond to what it called the worst volcanic eruptions the
Pacific has experienced in decades.
“Red Cross currently has enough relief supplies in the
country to support 1,200 households with essential items such as
tarpaulins, blankets, kitchen sets, shelter tool kits and
hygiene kits,” said Katie Greenwood, IFRC’s Pacific Head of
Delegation.
The agency said there were concerns that communities may not
have access to safe drinking water as a result of saltwater
inundation caused by the tsunami waves and ashfall.
Shelter is also a concern, particularly for those
communities near the coastline, it added.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on
Twitter that the UN offices in the Pacific are on standby to
provide support.
MASSIVE BLAST
The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano has erupted regularly
over the past few decades but the impact of Saturday's eruption
was felt was far away as Fiji, New Zealand, the United States
and Japan. Two people drowned off a beach in Northern Peru due
to high waves caused by the tsunami.
About 26 hours since the eruption, nations thousands of
kilometers to the west have volcanic ash clouds over them, New
Zealand forecaster WeatherWatch said in a statement.
Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia are affected and the ash
cloud is expected to fan out towards eastern Australia on
Monday, it said.
Early data suggests the volcanic eruption was the biggest
blast since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines 30 years ago, New
Zealand-based volcanologist Shane Cronin told Radio New Zealand.
"This is an eruption best witnessed from space," Cronin
said.
"The large and explosive lateral spread of the eruption
suggests that it was probably the biggest one since about the
1991 eruption of Pinatubo," Cronin said.
