Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate

06/03/2022 | 11:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's new prime minister honoured Queen Elizabeth in Canberra on Saturday amid celebrations for her 70 years on the throne and renewed debate about Australia becoming a republic.

Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labor party ended almost a decade of conservative government in a May 21 general election, renamed the capital's Aspen Island as Queen Elizabeth II Island, describing it as a "fitting salute" to the monarch.

"Today we celebrate her long life and 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth, including no less then 16 visits to our shores," Albanese said at a ceremony in Canberra.

Earlier this week, Albanese joined more than 50 Commonwealth leaders in praising the queen amid her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but added that Australia's relationship with the monarchy had matured, fuelling debate about becoming a republic.

Discussion about whether Australia should become a republic was re-ignited on Tuesday when Albanese named the country's first "assistant minister for the republic" in his ministry.

Debate over whether the nation should become a republic has continued for decades in Australia, which was colonised by the British in 1788 and remains a key Commonwealth member. The queen is Australia's head of state.

A 1999 national referendum on the issue went in favour of maintaining the status quo, 55% to 45%.

Albanese has previously indicated his support for republicanism, but his government is expected to wait until a second term to advocate for a formal break from the monarchy.

(Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aChina's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten, U.S. says
RE
12:11aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:11aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/03Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate
RE
06/03Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate
RE
06/03Women protest against femicides and gender violence
RE
06/03Former Trump adviser Navarro charged with contempt of Congress in Jan 6 probe
RE
06/03Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei
RE
06/03China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
RE
06/03China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern cit..
2Rogers asks tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection of ..
3National Fertilizers : SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF..
4Bharat Petroleum : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
5CIC : Annual Report 2021-22

HOT NEWS