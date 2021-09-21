Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia PM says no opportunity for meeting with French president in New York

09/21/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he will not speak with the French president at the United Nations this week even though French anger over cancellation of a $40 billion defence contract could threaten an Australian-EU trade deal.

Australia last week scrapped a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

The cancellation of the deal has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington.

While U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to speak to French President Emmanuel Macron to ease tension, Morrison said he would not hold a separate bilateral meeting with the French leader.

"There is not an opportunity for that at this time. I'm sure that opportunity will come in time," Morrison told reporters in New York when asked if he would speak to Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

European Union countries expressed solidarity with France on Monday in a show of unity seen as threatening Australia's bid for a free trade deal with the bloc.

Australia and the EU are set to hold the next round of talks on a trade deal on Oct 12.

Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan on Monday said he expected those talks to go ahead as scheduled despite the French disappointment.

Morrison will meet Biden and European leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York before travelling to Washington for a meeting of the Quad group of countries - India, Japan, the United States and Australia - later this week.

(Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aMalaysian securities regulator reviews SPAC framework, citing demand
RE
12:35aJapanese finance minister says meeting budget target may take more time
RE
12:33aCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases
RE
12:22aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Governor Shares Philippines' Efforts Toward Post-COVID Economy with Foreign Central Bankers, Financial Regulators, Investors
PU
12:14aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound as -2-
DJ
12:14aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rebound as Markets Look Calmer
DJ
12:12aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses
RE
12:10aIndian shares open higher as tech, banking stocks gain
RE
12:08aAustralia PM says no opportunity for meeting with French president in New York
RE
12:01aSoftBank leads $680 million funding round in NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande fears grip markets as Beijing stands back, for now
3Shell exits Permian with $9.5 billion Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillip..
4External review finds deeper rot in World Bank 'Doing Business' ranking..
5Exclusive-Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

HOT NEWS