Australia PM says no opportunity for meeting with French president in New York

CANBERRA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister
Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he will not speak with the French
president at the United Nations this week even though French
anger over cancellation of a $40 billion defence contract could
threaten an Australian-EU trade deal.
Australia last week scrapped a deal with France's Naval
Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will
instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with
U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security
partnership with those two countries.
The cancellation of the deal has angered France, which
accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in
the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and
Washington.
While U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to speak to French
President Emmanuel Macron to ease tension, Morrison said he
would not hold a separate bilateral meeting with the French
leader.
"There is not an opportunity for that at this time. I'm sure
that opportunity will come in time," Morrison told reporters in
New York when asked if he would speak to Macron on the sidelines
of the United Nations General Assembly.
European Union countries expressed solidarity with France on
Monday in a show of unity seen as threatening Australia's bid
for a free trade deal with the bloc.
Australia and the EU are set to hold the next round of talks
on a trade deal on Oct 12.
Australian Minister for Trade Dan Tehan on Monday said he
expected those talks to go ahead as scheduled despite the French
disappointment.
Morrison will meet Biden and European leaders on the
sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York
before travelling to Washington for a meeting of the Quad group
of countries - India, Japan, the United States and Australia -
later this week.
(Reporting by Colin Packham
Editing by Robert Birsel)