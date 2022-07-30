Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum

Albanese, who revealed the plan in a speech at an Indigenous festival in remote Arnhem Land, in the Northern Territory, proposed the draft referendum question: "Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"

The change is a commitment Albanese's centre-left Labor Party took to May's general election, where it defeated the conservative Liberal-National coalition. A successful referendum would bring Australia in line with Canada, New Zealand and the United States in formally recognising indigenous populations.