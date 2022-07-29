Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum question

07/29/2022 | 09:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Global Leaders attend the Sydney Energy Forum

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday unveiled the wording of a draft referendum question as part of moves to enshrine an Indigenous voice in parliament.

The government is seeking a referendum, which is necessary to make changes to the constitution, on recognising indigenous minorities in the constitution and requiring governments to consult Aboriginal people on decisions that impact their lives.

The change is a commitment Albanese's centre-left Labor Party took to May's general election, where it defeated the conservative Liberal-National coalition. The coalition had wanted to establish indigenous representation in parliament through legislation.

Albanese, who will reveal the plan in a speech at an Indigenous festival in remote Arnhem Land, in the Northern Territory, will propose the draft referendum question: "Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"

According to speech notes released before the event, the prime minister will suggest three sentences be added to the constitution if the referendum succeeds, enabling the voice to be set-up.

"I ask all Australians of goodwill to engage on this," he will say.

"Respectfully, purposefully we are seeking to secure support for the question and the associated provisions in time for a successful referendum, in this term of parliament."

The voice will be a source of advice and accountability, but "not a third chamber" in the parliament, according to his speech.

Australia's constitution makes no reference to indigenous people, whose leaders have toiled for generations to win recognition for injustices suffered since European colonisation in the 1700s.

Altering the constitution is difficult, requiring support of a majority of votes in a majority of states. The feat has only occurred eight times in 44 attempts since federation in 1901.

A successful referendum would bring Australia in line with Canada, New Zealand and the United States in formally recognising indigenous populations.

(Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/29Mexican manufacturing tumbles as price hikes bite
RE
07/29Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
RE
07/29Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
RE
07/29Abortion ban passes West Virginia senate, heads back to house
RE
07/29Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum question
RE
07/29Cree singer reflects on 'speaking the law' to Pope Francis
RE
07/29U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal
RE
07/29Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
RE
07/29U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29U.S. says it will limit size of semiconductor chips grants
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. judge rejects Boy Scouts' $2.7 billion sex abuse deal
2Pope again asks for forgiveness as tour ends in Canada's north
3Analysis-Same dire problems, new chief: Can Argentina solve economy rid..
4Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
5If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts s..

HOT NEWS