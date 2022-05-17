Australia Q1 wage gains underwhelm, take heat out of rate talk

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian wage growth ticked up
by only a fraction last quarter even as a tightening labour
market and record vacancies heightened competition for workers,
leading investors to scale back bets on larger increases in
interest rates.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Wednesday showed its wage price index (WPI) rose 0.7% in the
March quarter, missing forecasts for a 0.8% increase.
The annual rate picked up to 2.4%, from 2.3%, but again was
below forecasts of 2.5%. The private sector saw growth of 2.4%,
while the public payroll lagged at 2.2%.
The miss saw the local dollar drop 20 ticks to $0.7012
as many in the market had been wagering a stronger
number would put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
to lift interest rates at a faster pace.
Futures duly edged higher as the market trimmed
back expectations for how high rates might go, although the
market is still almost fully priced for a quarter-point hike to
0.60% in June.
Investors are even wagering rates could reach 2.75% by
Christmas from the current 0.35%, which would be one of the most
drastic tightening cycles on record.
"The data were weaker than the consensus had anticipated and
should quell some commentators who have been calling for the RBA
to hike by a larger 40 basis points at its June meeting," said
Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.
The 2.4% annual wage gain was actually the biggest since
late 2018 but only half the pace of consumer price inflation at
5.1%, meaning most Australians were suffering a real cut to
incomes.
That is a headache for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he
battles to win re-election this weekend, trailing in opinion
polls and under fire for cost-of-living pressures.
Among industries, the only sector to make a pay gain of more
than 3% for the year was real estate, a disappointing outcome
for the RBA which has long desired to see national wages top
that figure.
Still, the central bank's Board has been swayed by reports
from businesses that they were having to lift pay awards to
attract and hold workers.
Unemployment is expected to soon fall below 4% for the first
time since the early 1970s, while vacancies stand at an all-time
high of 423,500.
Notably, surveys have shown a sea-change among firms that
are now looking to pass on rising costs to customers after years
of strict price control.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)