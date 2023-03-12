Australia's S&P/ASX 200 looks set to add to its recent run of losses at the open. ASX futures are down by 0.5%, suggesting that the benchmark index will follow the weak lead set by U.S. equities at the end of last week. U.S. stocks slumped on Friday as jobs data suggested the economy is still running hot despite Fed interest-rate increases. Losses deepened when regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank. The S&P 500 lost 1.4%, the DJIA fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8%. The ASX 200 tumbled 2.3% on Friday, completing its heaviest one-day loss since September and fifth consecutive weekly loss, its longest such streak since 2016. (stuart.condie@wsj.com; @StuartLCondie)

