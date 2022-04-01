Australia and India to sign trade deal on Saturday - Australia

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - Australia will sign a trade
agreement with India on Saturday that will eliminate tariffs on
85% of Australian goods entering India, helping farmers and
miners to diversify export markets, Prime Minister Scott
Morrison said.
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement
will be signed on Saturday in a virtual ceremony by Trade
Minister Dan Tehan and India's Minister of Commerce & Industry,
Piyush Goyal, Australia said in a statement in Friday night.
Morrison and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will
witness the signing of the interim agreement, and both countries
would continue to work towards a full free trade deal.
Morrison is expected to call a national election within
days, and wanted to secure the trade deal with India, a decade
after negotiations between the two countries began, before the
election campaign.
His government has pushed to diversify export markets to
reduce Australia's reliance on its largest trading partner
China, after diplomatic disputes resulted in Beijing sanctioning
Australian products including wine, lobster and coal.
The deal with India unlocks a market of almost 1.4 billion
consumers and would strengthen Australia's economy, he said.
"This agreement opens a big door into the world's fastest
growing major economy for Australian farmers, manufacturers,
producers and so many more," Morrison said in a statement.
Tariffs will be eliminated on more than 85% of Australian
goods exports to India, worth A$12.6 billion, rising to almost
91% over 10 years.
Under the agreement, 96 per cent of Indian goods imports
will enter Australia duty-free.
Tariffs will be eliminated on fresh Australian rock lobster,
sheep meat, wool, copper, coal, alumina, and certain critical
minerals and certain non-ferrous metals to India.
In a boost for Australia's wine industry, tariffs will be
reduced from 150% to 50% over 10 years for bottles valued over
US$5, and reduced to 25% in the same period for bottles valued
over US$15.
Tariffs of 30% on Australian agricultural produce including
avocados, beans, nuts, and berries will be eliminated over seven
years.
Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the agreement would boost
critical minerals trade, professional services, education and
tourism, and lay the foundation for a full free trade agreement.
The two countries will recognise each other's professional
qualifications and licenses, and Australia will extend visas for
STEM students from India who graduate in Australia with first
class honours.
In 2020, India was Australia’s seventh largest trading
partner, with two-way trade valued at A$24.3 billion.
"This agreement has been built on our strong security
partnership and our joint efforts in the Quad, which has created
the opportunity for our economic relationship to advance to a
new level," Morrison said, referring to the security grouping of
India, Australia, United States and Japan.
Australia exported A$19.3 billion worth of goods to India in
2021, representing 4.2% of Australia’s total exports.
