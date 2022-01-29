Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave

01/29/2022 | 10:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening in Sydney

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Thousands of Australian students return to school on Monday after a summer break, as the country remains anxious about the spread of COVID-19, which on Sunday killed at least 88 people in the country.

Although some schools reopened last week, most will do so on Monday, many requiring students to be tested twice a week.

Fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, infections have exploded in Australia since December, the beginning of summer in southern hemisphere.

There have now been 2 million COVID-19 cases there; up until December, Australia, a country of 25 million people, had counted just 400,000 since the pandemic began two years ago.

In New South Wales, the country's most populous state, with 8 million people, more than 700 have died of COVID-19 this year. In the whole of Australia just more than 3,700 people have died during the pandemic.

"The single most important thing, and I can't stress this enough, if we can roll out our booster program, lift that uptake of boosters," Kerry Chant, the state's chief health officer, said on Sunday, warning that there would be more deaths.

On Sunday, at least 88 people died of COVID-19 across Australia. The death rate has increased sharply recently but remains a fraction of what other developed countries have seen.

Australia has vaccinated more than 93% of its adult population with two doses; nearly eight million have received more than two.

Dan Andrews, the premier of Victoria state, which reported 20 deaths on Sunday, flagged that all Australians may soon need to be triple-dosed to be considered fully vaccinated.

"I think it's only a matter of time before the relevant federal agencies confirm that this is three doses, it is not two plus a bonus," Andrews said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aIsraeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit - spokesman
RE
12:12aChina reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
RE
01/29Portuguese go to polls in snap election marked by COVID, uncertainty
RE
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
01/29Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave
RE
01/29China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges
RE
01/29Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he runs and wins
RE
01/29Australia anxious as schools back in full swing amidst Omicron wave
RE
01/29New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
3Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
4T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren't vaccinated by Apri..
5China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

HOT NEWS