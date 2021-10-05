Australia banking watchdog tightens home loan requirements

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator on Wednesday tightened restrictions on home lending as rapid loan growth fed surging prices and posed a risk to financial stability.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) increased the minimum interest rate buffer it expects banks to use when assessing the serviceability of home loan applications.

APRA said it told lenders it expects they will assess new borrowers' ability to meet their loan repayments at an interest rate that is at least 3.0 percentage points above the loan product rate. This compares to the current buffer of 2.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Chris Reese)