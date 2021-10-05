Australia banking watchdog tightens home loan requirements

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator on
Wednesday tightened restrictions on home lending as rapid loan
growth fed surging prices and posed a risk to financial
stability.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA)
increased the minimum interest rate buffer it expects banks to
use when assessing the serviceability of home loan applications.
APRA said it told lenders it expects they will assess new
borrowers' ability to meet their loan repayments at an interest
rate that is at least 3.0 percentage points above the loan
product rate. This compares to the current buffer of 2.5
percentage points.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole
Editing by Chris Reese)