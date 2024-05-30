SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian business investment rose to a near nine-year high in the March quarter as telecoms companies ramped up spending on data centres, while plans for future investment were also upgraded in a boost for the longer-term economic outlook.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed private capital spending rose a real 1.0% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, topping market forecasts of a 0.5% increase. Spending on plant and machinery jumped 3.3%, outweighing a 0.9% drop in buildings and structures.

Firms lifted spending plans for the fiscal year to June 2024 to A$180.6 billion ($119.45 billion), up 2.5% on the previous quarter. The ABS survey found firms planned to spend A$155.4 billion in 2024/25, 6.8% higher than the previous estimate. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)