Australia c.bank assessing various monetary policy options, A$ slips

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is
assessing various monetary policy options including currency
market intervention and negative rates to meet its inflation and
employment goals, Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had slashed interest
rates to a record low 0.25% in an emergency meeting in mid-March
to backstop the economy from the coronavirus crisis.
It also launched an "unlimited" government bond buying
programme and a cheap funding facility for banks. It has held
rates since then, saying it would maintain its "highly
accommodative settings" as long as required to support the
flagging economy.
On Tuesday, Debelle said the board was assessing other
policy options "given the outlook for inflation and employment
is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives over the period
ahead.
One option being considered is buying government bonds with
maturities beyond three years. The RBA is currently targeting
three-year yield at 0.25%.
Foreign exchange intervention was another potential tool,
though Debelle said it was not clear whether this would be
effective given the Australian dollar was "aligned with
fundamentals."
A third option would be to lower the cash rate without
taking it into negative territory. And, the final option was
negative rates, though Debelle said the empirical evidence on
its success was mixed.
The RBA has previously said on multiple occasions that
negative rates were "extraordinarily unlikely" in Australia and
Debelle reaffirmed that stance.
The Australian dollar fell briefly below 72 U.S.
cents after the speech but pared some of the losses to last
fetch $0.7223.
"The nuance in our view was slightly dovish," RBC economist
Su-lin Ong said.
The RBA’s easing bias was also reinforced by Debelle's
emphasis on a bumpy and uneven recovery and challenging labour
market outlook.
"By continuing to highlight other policy measures without
committing to any timelines, especially ahead of the upcoming
2020/21 Commonwealth Budget, the RBA is employing maximum
flexibility," Ong added.
The Budget is due on Oct.6
"In these uncertain times, that would appear prudent."
