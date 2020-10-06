Australia c.bank holds interest rates, signals easing ahead

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its
cash rate at a record low on Tuesday but hinted at further
monetary easing to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy, which is
suffering its worst contraction since the Great Depression.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the rate unchanged
at 0.25%, as widely expected in a Reuters poll, and at the level
it has stood since an emergency cut in mid-March.
"The Board views addressing the high rate of unemployment as
an important national priority," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said
in a statement announcing the outcome of the policy meeting.
"The Board continues to consider how additional monetary
easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further."
The government is due to release its budget on Tuesday
evening, where it is expected to boost spending to support jobs
and growth in the coronavirus-hit economy.
"Both fiscal and monetary support will be required for some
time given the outlook for the economy and the prospect of high
unemployment," Lowe said.
The decision to hold fire comes after the central bank last
month boosted the size of its term funding facility to around
A$200 billion .
Economists polled by Reuters last week widely expect the RBA
to deliver a 15 basis point cut to 0.1% in November.
Australia is set to forecast a record budget deficit of
around A$200 billion ($143 billion) for 2020/21 in its federal
budget, with its balance sheet driven into the red by a surge in
welfare payments due to COVID-19 business closures and job
losses.
($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)