Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia calls for immediate release of economist jailed by Myanmar

09/29/2022 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia rejects the court ruling in Myanmar against Australian Professor Sean Turnell and calls for his immediate release, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.

A closed court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Turnell to three years in prison on charges of violating the official secrets act, a source familiar with the proceedings said. The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

"The Australian government has consistently rejected the charges against Professor Turnell during the more than 19 months he had been unjustly detained by the Myanmar military regime," she said, adding Australia will continue to advocate for his release and return to Australia.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aJP Morgan Swiss head Bossart moves to Rothschild & Co
RE
03:05aSudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season
RE
03:03aSpain's 12-month inflation slows down to 9.0% in September from 10.5%
RE
03:01aEbola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says
RE
03:01aGermany's most populous state sees biggest inflation jump in decades
RE
02:57aSouth Africa's private sector credit up 7.86% y/y in August
RE
02:53aSouth African rand weakens as dollar bounces back
RE
02:53aRenault to hold capital market day on Nov. 8
RE
02:51aH&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
MR
02:48aU.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
3Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
4Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources
5VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS