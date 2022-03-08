Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia central bank sees risks from Ukraine, still patient on rates

03/08/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank head warned on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine was a new inflationary shock to the world economy but Australia still had time to assess the impact before likely raising interest rates later in the year.

In a speech on the economy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said the conflict was a major downside risk to the global economy, with the major impact coming through higher commodity prices and inflation.

The RBA would be watching to see if that in turn fed through to rising wage claims, although evidence so far suggested Australians were still getting pay rises under 3%.

He noted underlying inflation in Australia had been running at 2.6% in the December quarter. This was well below levels seen in the United States and Britain, and well within the RBA's target band of 2-3%.

Analysts are forecasting core inflation could break above 3% this quarter, which could force a first rate rise as early as June, although Lowe argued for patience.

"The recent lift in inflation has brought us closer to the point where inflation is sustainably in the target range. But we are not yet at that point," he said.

"We can be patient in a way that countries with substantially higher rates of inflation cannot," he added. "Given the outlook, though, it is plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year."

The cash rate is currently at a record low of 0.1% and has not been increased since 2010, so a hike will be a shock to borrowers given households hold record amounts of debt.

Lowe said there could be a risk in waiting too long on rates should inflation expectations become unanchored, but there were also risks in going too early.

In particular, Australia was near to achieving a jobless rate under 4% for the first time since the 1970s and it was worth waiting to ensure this outcome.

The unemployment rate hit a 13-year low of 4.2% in January despite an outbreak of the Omicron variant, and Lowe said the high level of vacancies suggested further jobs growth ahead.

Recent floods along the eastern seaboard of Australia would be a temporary drag on growth, but the RBA still expected the national economy to expand by a brisk 4.5% over the year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.72666 Delayed Quote.1.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.30942 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.67% 0.7755 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.08942 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013011 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.67988 Delayed Quote.0.54%
SEABOARD CORPORATION 1.42% 3813.34 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFitch cuts Russia's rating further into junk, says debt default imminent
RE
05:57pAustralia central bank sees risks from Ukraine, still patient on rates
RE
05:57pWATCHDOG : U.S. Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats
RE
05:54pCalifornia planning to significantly boost 2030 EV requirements
RE
05:39pBritish energy minister says sanctions on Russia 'beginning to bite' -CERAWeek
RE
05:39pBritain to force Big Tech to combat online scams
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 91.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.40% to $1.0899 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.02% to $1.3102 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.29% to 115.66 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4China stocks close lower on Ukraine crisis, inflation worries
5South Africa sees food inflation, opportunity from Russia-Ukraine war

HOT NEWS