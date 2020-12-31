Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australia changes National Anthem wording to reflect Indigenous history

12/31/2020 | 08:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognise that its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.

The change to "for we are one and free" took effect on Friday.

"We live in a timeless land of ancient First Nations peoples, and we draw together the stories of more than 300 national ancestries and language groups," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"And our anthem should reflect that. The changes we have made and we have announced today, I think, achieve that goal."

Australia has struggled for decades to reconcile with Aborigines, who arrived on the continent some 50,000 years before British colonists.

Each year Australians have a national holiday on Jan. 26, marking the date the “First Fleet” sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788, carrying mainly convicts and troops from Britain. Some indigenous people refer to Australia Day as “Invasion Day”.

There is now a renewed focus on Indigenous empowerment amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The idea to change the wording was floated in 2020 by New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian who had said the current wording ignored Australia’s "proud First Nations culture".

The proposal was welcomed by several lawmakers, including federal minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt as well as firebrand rightwing One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson.

When asked if he would want to be the first person to sing the new national anthem, Morisson said: "I think singing by prime ministers is the same as public exercise by prime ministers -- it is best done in private." (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aElectric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
12:21aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMacau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020
RE
2020Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from U.S. business groups
RE
2020Soccer-Chelsea confirm 32.5 million pound profit despite COVID-19 hit on revenue
RE
2020South Korean Exports Pick Up Strongly in December
DJ
2020Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
RE
2020Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
RE
2020In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
2Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
3ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenu..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
5With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ