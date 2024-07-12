STORY: ::July 12, 2024

::Australian Federal Police charge

a Russian-born couple with alleged spying

::Reece Kershaw, Commissioner, Australian Federal Police

"The woman obtained Australian citizenship in 2016 and her husband obtained Australian citizenship in 2020 and she has been employed in the Australian army, in the Australian Defence Force for several years as an Information Systems Technician."

"The AFP will allege the individuals worked together to access Australian Defence Force material that related to Australia's national security interests... We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities, whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation."

::Canberra, Australia

"They have been charged with one count each of preparing for an espionage offence which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment."

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the woman, 40, travelled to Russia and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official account to access material related to Australia's national security, though no significant compromise had been identified yet.

They will appear in a court on Friday after being charged with one count each of preparing for an espionage offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail. The charges are the first under new laws introduced six years ago.

According to police, the couple has been living in Australia for more than 10 years, with the woman getting Australian citizenship in 2016 and her husband in 2020.