Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australia charges four Chinese nationals over U.S.-based scam

12/08/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police charged four Chinese nationals on Friday over an online investment scam based mainly in the United States, which authorities said caused losses of more than $100 million across the world.

The sophisticated scam involved the manipulation of legitimate electronic trading platforms licensed to foreign exchange brokers, who then provided the software to their clients, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

The United States Secret Service in August notified authorities about the Australian links to the predominantly U.S.-based scam, AFP said. The accused were residents of Sydney but most victims were based in the United States. Investigations into potential Australian victims were ongoing.

The organised crime syndicate employed a mix of social engineering techniques, including messaging platforms and dating and job websites, to gain victims' trust before mentioning investment opportunities.

The victims were directed to both fraudulent and legitimate investment applications that dealt in foreign exchange and cryptocurrency, which were manipulated to show a false positive return on investments.

After victims became subscribers to an investment service, data was changed to encourage further investment, while concealing the fact their money had been stolen.

AFP Detective Sergeant Salam Zreika said in a statement the case highlighted the need to "refrain from investing in foreign exchange, crypto-currency or speculative investments with people you've only ever encountered in the online environment".

The four arrested men registered Australian companies to make their scams look genuine, and created Australian business bank accounts to launder the proceeds, police alleged.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pBritain to lay out financial reforms to 'turbocharge' growth
RE
05:56pExplainer-What happens to Peru's former president Castillo now?
RE
05:56pU.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
RE
05:52pConsumer Cos Up Amid Mixed Holiday Sales Picture -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:52pUtilities Up as Sector Enters Green for Year-to-Date -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Flat on Streaming Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:52pTech Rises, Recouping Some Recent Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:51pUkrainians return to former frontline village
RE
05:49pBroadcom CEO - Expect Networking Revenue To Grow 20% Y-O-Y In Q1
RE
05:49pBroadcom ceo says china, which represents less than 10% of total…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims increase modestly
2Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
3Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2022/23
4Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Fedex, Lockheed Martin, Raythe..
5Futures edge up ahead of jobs data, recession fears loom

HOT NEWS