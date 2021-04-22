Australia cites national interest for canceling state accords on China's Belt and Road

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australia said a decision to
cancel two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt
and Road Initiative was taken to ensure consistency in foreign
relations and was not aimed at any country.
The Chinese embassy earlier criticized the move by Foreign
Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria
state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties
with Australia.
Payne said on Thursday that Australia was a federation and
states entering into agreements with foreign governments are now
required to consult with the federal government.
"This scheme is very focused on Australia's national
interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign
relations across Australia and it's most certainly not aimed at
any one country," she told ABC radio's AM program.
Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made
public on Wednesday evening.
Speaking to reporters in New Zealand after meeting with her
counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, Payne said Australia sought a
clear-eyed and practical engagement with China, particularly as
the world emerged from COVID-19.
"We also have to acknowledge that China's outlook, the
nature of China's external engagement, both in our region and
globally, has changed in recent years, and an enduring
partnership requires us to adapt to those new realities," she
said.
China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and
Australia.
Mahuta on Thursday repeated comments that New Zealand valued
the Five Eyes security alliance - which also includes Australia,
Britain, Canada and the United States - but questioned whether
it was the right platform for New Zealand to speak out on human
rights issues.
The comment, first made on Monday, has been widely
interpreted as referring to recent Five Eyes joint statements
criticizing China.
Payne said the Five Eyes was a vital strategic alliance and
Australia sought to deepen cooperation with its partners, who
are liberal democracies.
In a joint written statement that did not mention China,
Payne and Mahuta said they had "reaffirmed their intent to work
together to preserve the liberal international order that has
underpinned stability and prosperity in the region, and to
foster a sustainable regional balance where all countries- large
and small can freely pursue their legitimate interests."
They also agreed on the need for coordinated regional and
global action on human rights and climate change, the statement
said.
Australia's conservative coalition government had declined
to agree to a country-level MOU with China on the Belt and Road
Initiative. But Victoria Labor Premier Dan Andrews signed an MOU
to promote the infrastructure development initiative in 2018
and a framework agreement in 2019saying it would bring Chinese
investment to his state.
Hans Hendrischke from the University of Sydney Business
School said the cancellation of the agreements would have
minimal commercial impact because no projects had begun.
"It had no legal force and there were no specific deals," he
told Reuters.
Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have
worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into
the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from
Beijing.
Fitch Ratings said economic co-dependencies between
Australia and China will restrain Beijing from targeting major
exports such as iron ore.
(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Stephen Coates & Simon
Cameron-Moore)