Australia concerned at Chinese fighter jet interception

Albanese told reporters in Perth that the incident resulted in "a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," adding that his government has raised concerns about the incident with the Chinese government.

Relations between Australia and China, major trading partners, have been strained recently over growing Chinese influence in the Pacific after China sought a regional security deal with Pacific Island nations.

In February, China and Australia traded barbs over an incident in which Australia said one of its maritime patrol aircraft detected a laser directed at it from a People's Liberation Army Navy vessel.