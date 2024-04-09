SYDNEY, April 9 (Reuters) - Australian consumer sentiment darkened again in April amid heightened worries about economic outlook, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the appetite for buying big-ticket items falling anew.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment slipped 2.4% in April, from March when it fell 1.8%. The index reading of 82.4 showed pessimists outnumbered optimists, much as it has for months now.

"The pessimism that has dominated the consumer mood for nearly two years now is still showing few signs of lifting," said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac.

"The April sentiment update suggests consumers continue to expect progress on inflation and associated cost-of-living pressures to be slow. Consumers remain unconvinced about prospective interest rate cuts."

The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged at a 12-year high of 4.35% in March but it has yet to rule out any move policy. Markets are betting interest rates have peaked although any rate relief will not come until around November.

The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year earlier rose 0.5% in April. The outlook for finances over the next 12 months rebounded 1.8%, underpinned by the government's revamped tax cuts due to kick in this July.

However, the outlook for the economy for the year ahead fell 2.7%, while the outlook for the next five years plunged 4.4%.

There was a sharp deterioration in buyer sentiment, with a index measuring whether it was a good time to buy major household items falling 6.6%. (Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)