Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping
of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government
had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the
United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational
diplomatic crisis.
"I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national
interest first," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to
build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday
a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S.
and British technology in a trilateral security partnership.
The move infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States
and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17
from Washington and Canberra. It also riled China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15,
the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.
Morrison said he understood France's disappointment over the
cancellation of the order - valued at $40 billion in 2016 and
reckoned to cost much more today - but reiterated that Australia
must always take decisions in its best interest.
"This is an issue that had been raised by me directly some
months ago and we continued to talk those issues through,
including by defence ministers and others," Morrison told a
briefing.
The new trilateral deal has put Washington in an
unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France that analysts say
could do lasting damage to the U.S. alliances with France and
Europe, also throwing into doubt the united front https://www.reuters.com/world/french-break-up-blow-bidens-china-focused-alliance-rebuilding-2021-09-18
that U.S. President Joe Biden has been seeking to forge against
China's growing power.
Paris has called the cancellation a stab in the back https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/australia-made-huge-mistake-cancelling-submarine-deal-says-french-ambassador-2021-09-18,
with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with
the United States and Australia were in a "crisis".
Morrison said he had informed France about the new deal at
08:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He, Biden and British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson announced it at 7 a.m. Canberra time on Thursday
(2100 GMT on Wednesday).
Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia was "upfront,
open and honest" with France about its concerns.
"Suggestions that the concerns hadn't been flagged by the
Australian government, just defy, frankly, what's on the public
record and certainly what they've said publicly over a long
period of time," Dutton told Sky News.
He declined to reveal costs of the new pact, saying only
that "it's not going to be a cheap project".
